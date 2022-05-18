STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam: Former minister Nilamani Sen Deka expelled from Congress

Deka was the agriculture minister in the erstwhile Congress government during former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's tenure, and unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Dharampur.

Published: 18th May 2022 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:23 PM

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Opposition Congress in Assam on Wednesday expelled former minister Nilamani Sen Deka with immediate effect for "violating" party discipline.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary (Admin) Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee in an order said that Deka, an executive member of the state unit, has been expelled as directed by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah "for repeatedly violating the party discipline".

"It may be mentioned here that earlier also on several occasions he was asked not to make harmful statements against the party, and in spite of his written assurance, he is engaging in anti-party activities," Bhattacharjee said.

Deka was the agriculture minister in the erstwhile Congress government during former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's tenure, and unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Dharampur constituency in 2016.

The two-time MLA had grabbed headlines in July 2013 when he, also the then horticulture and food processing minister, said that eight persons can have a proper meal for only Rs 20.

