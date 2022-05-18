CBI arrests S Bhaskararaman, close associate of Karti Chidambaram, in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central Bureau of Investigation arrested S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram and one of the five named in the First Information Report filed by Central Bureau of Investigation in the Rs 50 lakh alleged bribery case for clearing visas of 263 Chinese nationals working at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd in Punjab, was arrested on Wednesday early morning.

CBI sources told Express that the arrest happened since Bhaskararaman was not cooperating in the investigation carried out by CBI. The other four who were booked by CBI on Tuesday include Karti Chidambaram, Vikas Makharia, representing Mansa (Punjab) based private company; Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa (Punjab); Bell Tools Limited, Mumbai (Maharashtra) and unknown public servants and private persons.

Bhaskararaman was chartered accountant of Karti Chidambaram. The CBI FIR alleged that representative of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited approached Karti Chidambaram through his close associate Bhaskararaman to facilitate issuance of visas in bringing more Chinese persons or professionals for completing work in a 1980 MW thermal power plant in Mansa in Punjab between 2010 to 2014, which was running behind schedule. The visas issued were beyond the ceiling imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A bribe of Rs. 50 Lakh was allegedly demanded by Karti Chidambaram through Bhaskararaman which was paid by the Mansa based private company. The bribery incident is reported to have taken place in 2011 when Karti Chidambaram’s father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister.

On Tuesday, searches are being conducted at around 10 places including in Chennai, Mumbai, Koppal (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Orissa), Mansa (Punjab) and Delhi. Investigation is continuing.