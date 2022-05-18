STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI arrests S Bhaskararaman, close associate of Karti Chidambaram, in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

The CBI took Bhaskararaman for questioning late Tuesday night and he was placed under arrest in the early hours of Wednesday, the officials said.

Published: 18th May 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central Bureau of Investigation arrested S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram and one of the five named in the First Information Report filed by Central Bureau of Investigation in the Rs 50 lakh alleged bribery case for clearing visas of 263 Chinese nationals working at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd in Punjab, was arrested on Wednesday early morning.

CBI sources told Express that the arrest happened since Bhaskararaman was not cooperating in the investigation carried out by CBI. The other four who were booked by CBI on Tuesday include Karti Chidambaram, Vikas Makharia, representing Mansa (Punjab) based private company; Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa (Punjab); Bell Tools Limited, Mumbai (Maharashtra) and unknown public servants and private persons.

Bhaskararaman was chartered accountant of Karti Chidambaram. The CBI FIR alleged that representative of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited approached Karti Chidambaram through his close associate Bhaskararaman to facilitate issuance of visas in bringing more Chinese persons or professionals for completing work in a 1980 MW thermal power plant in Mansa in Punjab between 2010 to 2014, which was running behind schedule. The visas issued were beyond the ceiling imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A bribe of Rs. 50 Lakh was allegedly demanded by Karti Chidambaram through Bhaskararaman which was paid by the Mansa based private company. The bribery incident is reported to have taken place in 2011 when Karti Chidambaram’s father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister.

On Tuesday, searches are being conducted at around 10 places including in Chennai, Mumbai, Koppal (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Orissa), Mansa (Punjab) and Delhi. Investigation is continuing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Karti Chidambaram S Bhaskararaman bribery
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp