STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Ashok Gehlot

He also urged the Centre to remove the requirement of purchasing imported coal, which he said has been increased to 10 per cent of the total purchase.

Published: 18th May 2022 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that the Centre is pressuring states to purchase imported coal, which costs three times more the one produced in the country.

He also urged the Centre to remove the requirement of purchasing imported coal, which he said has been increased to 10 per cent of the total purchase.

According to a release, Gehlot said the price of imported coal is three times higher than that of provided by Coal India.

The chief minister said Rajasthan may have to bear a burden of Rs 1,736 crore if it purchases the imported coal.

"The Union ministry of power had issued an advisory in December 2021 to the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for 4 per cent imported coal blending and in April, it has been made mandatory to buy 10 per cent," a release quoting Gehlot said.

"The price of this imported coal is more than three times the price of coal being given by Coal India Limited.

Its cost is expected to be about Rs 1,736 crore, which is much higher than the cost of domestic coal," the release said.

The chief minister expressed concern over the additional burden on the common consumer due to imported coal.

In a review meeting of the energy department, he directed officials to ensure a smooth operation of power generation units in the state and increase the production.

The CM also directed to get the accident-prone power lines repaired.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Congress Coal
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp