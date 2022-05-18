STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Conman case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea from court seeking permission to travel abroad

With regards to the travel to Nepal and France, the Enforcement Directorate informed the court that for Nepal, her pass to attend the particular event has been cancelled.

Published: 18th May 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, being probed in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, on Wednesday withdrew her application filed before a Delhi court for suspending a Lookout Circular (LoC) issued against her and permit her to travel abroad.

The actor withdrew her application from the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh, citing that the dates of the event, 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards in Abu Dhabi, UAE, earlier scheduled from May 17 to 22, were postponed to June.

With regards to the travel to Nepal and France, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that for Nepal, her pass to attend the particular event has been cancelled, and with regards to travel to France, she has not submitted satisfactory documents.

Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez is a Sri Lankan National and is living in India since 2009. The ED had stopped her from flying abroad, saying she may be required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation.

The actor has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the case being probed against Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul. The agency had earlier filed a charge sheet before a court under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and named Chandrashekar, his wife, and six others in it.

It had alleged that Chandrashekar had gifted the actor numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse. Chandrashekar is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Another Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in this case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrasekhar Conman case Conman extortion case Sukesh Chandrasekhar LoC IIFA Awards
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp