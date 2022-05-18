STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar didn't eat for 17 days, wanted more meets with wife: Officials

He did not consume food from April 23 to May 2 and from May 4 to 12 and had to be put on IV fluid/glucose (intra-venous) in the jail dispensary, a senior jail official said.

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: 'Conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar was on a hunger strike for 17 days in Delhi prisons demanding additional meetings with his wife, lodged in jail number 6, officials said on Tuesday.

He did not consume food from April 23 to May 2 and from May 4 to 12 and had to be put on IV fluid/glucose (intra-venous) in the jail dispensary, a senior jail official said.

Jail punishment has been ordered against him for this misconduct, the official said.

"His demand was to arrange meeting with his wife who is lodged in jail number 6 of Tihar. He has already been allowed inter-jail mulaqat (meet) with his wife twice a month i.e. on the first and third Saturday of every month, as allowed to other inmates. He wanted extra mulaqat in addition to these, which was not allowed," the official said.

Chandrashekhar was arrested after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR for cheating and extorting money from several individuals, including Religare Enterprises' former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

