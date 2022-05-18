STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cop in dry Bihar arrested upon being found drunk on duty

According to Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Jayantkant, the additional sub-inspector of Minapur police station Ramchandra Pandit was arrested Tuesday night.

Published: 18th May 2022 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

wine, alcohol, liquor

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A police officer was arrested on Wednesday in the north Bihar district of Muzaffarpur after it was found that he had consumed liquor in flagrant violation of the stringent prohibition law in the state.

According to Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Jayantkant, the additional sub-inspector of Minapur police station Ramchandra Pandit was arrested Tuesday night.

"Trainee IPS officer Sharat R S is officiating as the in-charge of the police station. He had a suspicion that Pandit had reported for duty in a drunken state. A breath analyser test conducted on the ASI confirmed the same", said the SSP.

The ASI broke down pleading that he be spared as although he was fond of drinking, he has never been in an inebriated state while on duty.

"He said he had less than a decade of service left and that he was forced to drink at a wedding party he attended before coming to duty. Nonetheless, he has violated the law of the land and has been sent to jail. He will also be placed under suspension and face departmental action," the SSP said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in the state by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alcohol Bihar Police
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp