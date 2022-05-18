STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court dismisses plea accusing Rajasthan CM of practising witchcraft

The Additional Sessions Court upheld the decision of the subordinate court in the case on Tuesday and said that the complainant filed the plea on purely fictitious grounds.

Published: 18th May 2022 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A Jaipur court has dismissed a plea accusing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of practising witchcraft and suggested that the complainant should seek medical help for his mental health.

The Additional Sessions Court upheld the decision of the subordinate court in the case on Tuesday and said that the complainant filed the plea on purely fictitious grounds.

The court observed that the mental health of the complainant, who is an advocate, is not good and instead of seeking medical treatment, he has filed a case against Ashok Gehlot.

Petitioner Ashish Saini had alleged that Gehlot had practised witchcraft on him and that it had impaired his speech.

"Prima facie, it does not appear from the statements of the complainant that any offence has been committed against him."

"The complainant has presented this complaint on purely fictitious grounds, which do not prove any offence by any person," the court order said.

"There does not appear to be any justification for sending it under investigation. Therefore, the complaint is dismissed as there is no sufficient ground for taking action," the order said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Congress Witchcraft
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp