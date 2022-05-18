Day after PM Modi's Nepal visit, Naveen Srivastava named new envoy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Nepal, India has announced Naveen Srivastava as the next Ambassador to Nepal.

At present, he is an additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs and has headed the East Division.

He has played an important role in diplomatic and military talks with Chine during the military stand-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) two years back in 2020.

He has been Ambassador to Cambodia and Consul General of India in Shanghai.

Srivastava also led India for talks with China under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination for Border affairs (WMCC).

He was also a part of the delegation when External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow in September 2020 and arrived at a five point consensus.

Srivastava will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who took charge as the new Foreign Secretary.