‘Expose false narrative about BJP’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief J P Nadda wasn’t yet through with his ‘Know BJP’ initiative that saw him add global sheen to his outreach with 14 countries on Monday. He moved over to party MPs and office-bearers of the party’s various SC fronts on Tuesday for a daylong ‘Social Dialogue’ meeting. The objective was to expose the “false narrative” of the Congress and others.

Organised on Tuesday at the party headquarters, Nadda asked party leaders to adopt one welfare scheme started by the Centre for the benefits of underprivileged communities and take them to the people.

The Social Dialogue is aimed at connecting with intellectuals, professionals, retired civil servants, writers and social activists. Party sources said the main focus of the programme was to elaborate on the party’s strategies for the upcoming assembly polls to Gujarat, Himachal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. Nadda received feedback/suggestions from the delegates. The Social Dialogue was held soon after the Congress resolved to give 50% representation to SC/ST/OBCs and minorities at its Chintan Shivir.