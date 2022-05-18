STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat Cong MLAs worry about ‘age limit’ rule

The Shivir has recommended that half of the seats in the organization or any election should go to those aged 50 years and below.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The ‘chinta’ emerging from the Congress’ Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ appears to be centred around the age limit recommended for ticket aspirants in Gujarat and elsewhere. 
If the party is serious about the ‘rule-in-the-making,’ then 44 of the 63 Gujarat party MLAs will stay blackballed in the state due for polls in a few months from now. 

The Shivir has recommended that half of the seats in the organization or any election should go to those aged 50 years and below. That has set the cat among the pigeons in a section of the state party MLAs. 
“In Udaipur, the Congress decided to give a chance to the youth. It was Rajiv Gandhi who had paved the way for the reduced voting age from 21 years to 18. This decision will further strengthen Indian democracy,” said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

Not only the incumbent MLAs but also senior state party leaders — 70% of them -- will stay out of the election or organization.  However, younger leaders in the party’s youth wing are happy that they will get a chance in the Congress after years.Some of the party MLAs expected to retire hurt from the poll arena include Shailesh Parmar, deputy leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Dr. CJ Chavda, Baldevji Thakor, Gyasuddin Sheikh, Imran Khedawala and Vikram Madam.

“If the rule prevails, the Congress leaders would run amok because everyone wants the ticket. No one would say a word if BJP applied the no-repeat rule. In the case of Congress, we may soon see a long list of those who will have left the party,” said political analyst Dilip Patel. “There is yet another problem in the Congress: everyone wants to fight elections, but no one wants to work for the party without any post or election ticket,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ Congress
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp