Gyanvapi mosque case: Hearing not held due to lawyers' strike against remarks of official

The Banaras Bar Association and Central Bar Association, Varanasi had decided to boycott work as they were upset over the remarks of a Special Secretary against lawyers.

Published: 18th May 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

VARANASI (UTTAR PRADESH): Hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case could not take place in a court here on Wednesday as lawyers in the district were on strike in protest against the remarks of a government official.

The Banaras Bar Association and Central Bar Association, Varanasi had decided to boycott work as they were upset over the remarks of a Special Secretary against lawyers because of which the hearing did not take place in the court, according to advocate Abhay Yadav, representing the Muslim side in the case.

Yadav said that the Muslim side has moved an application before District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, seeking two days from the court to file their objection to the petition of the Hindu side.

Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu side, said that they had urged the Bar to allow the lawyers to participate in the hearing in the case on Wednesday since the eyes of the whole country are on the Gyanvapi Masjid case, but it did not yield result.

The petition will now be heard when the court opens, he said. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

