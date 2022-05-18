STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New 'Chintan': Congress president will be exempted from 5-yr rule

The Congress is preparing a list of all office-bearers who will face the axe under the formula which stipulates giving 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Udaipur during Chintan Shivir | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A five-year term for all office-bearers was among the biggest takeaways — besides ‘one family one ticket’ and ‘50 below 50’ — of the Congress ‘chintan’ at its Udaipur shivir. However, brainstorming after the session, the Congress has decided that party president will be exempted from the fixed five-term rule. 

Meanwhile, the Congress is preparing a list of all office-bearers who will face the axe under the formula which stipulates giving 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age.  Resignations of many office-bearers are expected in the coming months. In fact, the beginning has already been made. Kerala MP TN Prathapan was the first one to quit as head of the party’s fisheries department. 

The party held a follow-up meeting after the Chintan Shivir, with all general secretaries in attendance, and another meeting is scheduled on Wednesday to look at implementing the ‘Nav Sankalp’ declarations. Initially, the party is looking to fill up the vacant posts within three to six months and constitute the booths, mandal and block committees. Process to constitute new departments -- election management, national training institute and public insight department — will also begin. 

Asked if a time-frame had been fixed for completing the entire process, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said: “For the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) office-bearers, we want 50 per cent members to be less than 50 (years old). Similarly, for the AICC working committee, 50 per cent members should be less than 50. For that purpose, the central electoral authority has to be sensitised because at that level, these things have to be taken care of so that it can be implemented.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
50 below 50 chintan five-term rule congress
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp