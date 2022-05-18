STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Objectionable' post against Sharad Pawar: Actor Ketaki Chitale remanded in judicial custody

Police official said they had completed the probe into the case registered here. Earlier, cases were also registered against the actor in Mumbai, Akola & Dhule districts in connection with online post

Published: 18th May 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale

By PTI

THANE: A court here in Maharashtra on Wednesday remanded Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in judicial custody in connection with the case of allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police last Saturday over the post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page. A court had on Sunday sent her in Thane police's custody till May 18.

On Wednesday, Thane crime branch officials produced Chitale before a magistrate who remanded her in the magisterial custody. A police official said they had completed the probe into the case registered here.

On Sunday, the Pune cyber police, who have also registered a case against Chitale, said they will seek the actor's custody after the expiry of her remand with the Thane police.

Earlier, cases were also registered against the actor in Mumbai, Akola and Dhule districts in connection with the online post.

The cases at these police stations were registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), police said.

The post shared by Chitale, which was in verse form, was purportedly written by someone else. It contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ketaki Chitale Maharashtra Marathi actor Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp