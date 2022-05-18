STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen cylinders for first Amarnath Yatra post-Covid

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed security forces to pro-actively carry out coordinated counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure zero cross-border infiltration.

Amit Shah and Manoj Sinha at a review meeting on Amarnath Yatra | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed security forces to pro-actively carry out coordinated counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure zero cross-border infiltration. He held three back-to-back meetings to review the situation amid the recent targeted killings in Kashmir and also the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. 

Shah directed senior officials that all arrangements should be made for essential facilities, including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication and health of the Amarnath pilgrims. Besides Shah and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, J&K Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials of Central and state governments.

Pointing out that this would be first Amarnath Yatra following the prolonged Covid-19 lockdown, Shah emphasised the importance of critical and adequate health arrangements along the yatra’s route, especially in areas of higher altitude. The Union Home Ministry will ensure keeping in place adequate number of oxygen cylinders and medical beds at altitudes of over 6,000 feet, besides ambulances and helicopters for any medical  emergency during the yatra.

Seeking increasing the number of mobile towers along the route, the minister said these would aid communication and dissemination of information. He instructed the officials to deploy a range of equipment that would be used in the event of landslides. A tent city, wifi hotspots and proper lighting will form part of the overall arrangement on the yatra route. 

RFID card, Rs 5 lakh insurance for each pilgrim
For the first time, all the pilgrims would be given an RFID card and each would be insured for Rs 5 lakh. Besides, arrangements will be in place for online live darshan of Baba Barfani and live telecast of the morning and evening aarti at the Amarnath cave shrine. Religious and cultural programmes will be organised at the Base Camp. 

