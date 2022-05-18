STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Premature babies, kids with ailments prone to have high blood pressure: Experts

What is needed is a massive awareness among parents and paediatricians about its grave repercussions, if not diagnosed in time, said experts and doctors on World Hypertension Day on Tuesday.

Published: 18th May 2022 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hypertension is not just a medical condition faced by adults. Children as young as one year are getting high blood pressure in India, primarily those who are prematurely born, suffering from cardiac abnormalities, kidney diseases, and cancer. 

What is needed is a massive awareness among parents and paediatricians about its grave repercussions, if not diagnosed in time, said experts and doctors on World Hypertension Day on Tuesday.

According to Dr Sumita Saha, consultant pediatric and neonatology, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, Kolkata, it is believed that hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition that generally impacts people in their 40s and 50s. 

However, in recent times very young children are getting hypertension, mostly those with underlying diseases. 

“This is a grave medical issue, as many parents are unaware that children can get affected by hypertension, which leads to delay in the prognosis, misdiagnosis, and adverse outcomes that can affect the child's overall well-being,” she told this newspaper.

She said children above the age of three should have their blood pressure checked every year if they were born before 32 weeks of pregnancy and weighs less than 1800 grams at birth, have cardiac abnormalities during childbirth, have recurring UTI or other kidney conditions, family history of any kidney disease, undergone organ transplants, or suffering from cancer.

As per the 2017 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) clinical practice guidelines, four per cent of kids aged 12 to 19 years have hypertension, and ten per cent have pre-hypertension.

Dr Remesh Kumar R, president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, based in Cochin, said in the general population, the prevalence would be less than one per cent in children below 18 years.

“Hypertension among children is a concern, but it is not a priority in India,” he said, adding that he has seen a child as young as six months old detected with hypertension.

What is of concern is hypertension among children who have no “underlying cause,” said Dr Nameet Jerath, senior consultant, Pediatric Pulmonology and Critical Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

Dr Manish Mannan, Head of Department, Pediatrics and Neonatology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, also said that in some adolescents who are obese and have a poor lifestyle, hypertension had been observed. 

Both said there are medicines, but lifestyle changes, weight control and physical exercise could be controlled among children.

Blood pressure reading for pediatric age groups varies according to age and height. Only paediatricians would be able to interpret the correct reading for that particular age and height. “By definition, any child reading more than 95th centile for his age would be categorised as hypertensive,” said Mannan.

Saha said what is of utmost importance is awareness among children, parents and even paediatricians. 

“Many clinics and hospital OPDs even lack a blood pressure machine and different sizes of blood pressure cuffs and blood pressure charts for children. The need of the hour is to create awareness about this condition so that it does not become a significant health crisis in the future."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blood Pressure World Hypertension Day
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp