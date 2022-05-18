SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Wednesday granted bail to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea in the case against her for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora.

The court noted that she has been under custody for 6.5 years and that the trial is not likely to be completed soon.

The order comes on a special leave petition filed against an order passed by the Bombay High Court in November 2021 rejecting her bail application.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora. Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

"The allegation made against the petitioner is that she planned the murder in view of the live-in relationship of her daughter with Rahul Mukerjea, who was the son of Peter Mukerjea and his earlier wife," the bench said.

"We are not making comments on the merits of the case. Even if 50 percent of witnesses are given by prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of the trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukerjea will also be imposed on her," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Indrani Mukerjea, who is currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.

