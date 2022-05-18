STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scanner on loudspeakers in Jammu as well

BJP councilor Narotam Sharma moved the resolution which also called for a ban on use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am in Jammu city.

Representational image of loudspeakers.

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid protests by  Congress and independent councillors, the BJP-led Jammu Municipal Corporation on Tuesday passed a resolution banning the unauthorised use of loudspeakers at religious places. BJP councilor Narotam Sharma moved the resolution which also called for a ban on use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am in Jammu city.

The resolution was passed despite the Congress and independent councillors contending that the move will disturb the security situation of Jammu and lead to polarisation.Later, Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said the resolution was passed in the interest of common people. “It will be implemented by the administration and the civic body,”  he asserted. 

