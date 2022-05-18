‘Security, grievances of Pandits will be addressed’

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid growing clamour from the Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley that they be transferred to Jammu, the UT administration decided to shift them to tehsil and district headquarters and to resolve all their service-related grievances within a week.

Police have also assured the worried government employee of providing adequate security and addressing shortcomings in the security grid. The Kashmiri Pandit employees, who were recruited under a special plan, have been out on protests at Sheikhpora, Budgam, Vesu, Anantnag and Kulgam against the killing of a fellow colleague, Rahul Bhat, by militants on May 12.

To instil confidence among the Pandit employees, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole and Inspector General of Police (IG) Vijay Kumar reached Budgam, Anantnag and Kulgam to reach out to the government employees.

Pole assured the Pandit employees that they would be posted at tehsil and district headquarters and all their service-related issues would be resolved within a week. “Other demands will be conveyed to the top officials for necessary action.”

IG Vijay Kumar advised the Pandit employees not to fear militants, who want to create fear by killing soft targets. “Militants and their handlers want to force Pandits out of the Valley, but their plans will be foiled by all means,” he said.