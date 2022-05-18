STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Security, grievances of Pandits will be addressed’

Police have also assured the worried government employee of providing adequate security and addressing shortcomings in the security grid.

Published: 18th May 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandits block a road during a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Kashmiri Pandits block a road during a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Amid growing clamour from the Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley that they be transferred to Jammu, the UT administration decided to shift them to tehsil and district headquarters and to resolve all their service-related grievances within a week.

Police have also assured the worried government employee of providing adequate security and addressing shortcomings in the security grid. The Kashmiri Pandit employees, who were recruited under a special plan, have been out on protests at Sheikhpora, Budgam, Vesu, Anantnag and Kulgam against the killing of a fellow colleague, Rahul Bhat, by militants on May 12.

To instil confidence among the Pandit employees, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole and Inspector General of Police (IG) Vijay Kumar reached Budgam, Anantnag and Kulgam to reach out to the government employees.

Pole assured the Pandit employees that they would be posted at tehsil and district headquarters and all their service-related issues would be resolved within a week. “Other demands will be conveyed to the top officials for necessary action.” 

IG Vijay Kumar advised the Pandit employees not to fear militants, who want to create fear by killing soft targets. “Militants and their handlers want to force Pandits out of the Valley, but their plans will be foiled by all means,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit UT administration government employee security
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp