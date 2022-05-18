STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena says it will field second candidate in Rajya Sabha polls; move may hamper Sambhajiraje's chances

The leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition -- will sit together and decide the strategy for the elections, Parab told reporters here.

Published: 18th May 2022 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena flags

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab on Tuesday said his party will field a second candidate in the coming Rajya Sabha polls, a move that could hamper the prospects of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati.

The leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition -- will sit together and decide the strategy for the elections, Parab told reporters here.

"The MVA's (second) candidate will be from the Shiv Sena's quota, and the leaders will decide the strategy as to how to get that candidate elected. But I am confident that the second candidate of the Sena will be elected," he said.

The tenure of six Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra -- Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme (all three from the BJP), P Chidambaram (Congress), Praful Patel (NCP) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) ends on July 4.

All four parties are yet to announce their candidates.

Sambhajiraje, a member of the Kolhapur royal family and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was earlier a President-nominated member of the Upper House of Parliament.

He recently announced that he would contest the next election to the Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate, and appealed to all parties to back him.

He was earlier affiliated with the BJP.

The BJP can win two RS seats with the number of MLAs it has, while the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP can win a seat each.

The contest will, therefore, be for the sixth seat.

NCP president Sharad Pawar has hinted that his party may support Sambhajiraje's candidature.

But if he doesn't get votes of the other two constituents of the MVA, his election could be difficult.

Notification for Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on May 24.

The entire process will be completed on June 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena NCP Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi Anil Parab Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp