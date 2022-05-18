Three senior officials arrested by Hyderabad police in inter-state fake degree racket case

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three senior officials of a private university in Bhopal, were arrested by a team of Hyderabad Police on Tuesday in connection with a March 2022 case pertaining to an inter-state fake degree/certificate case.

According to key sources in the Bhopal Police commissionerate, the three arrested, included the university's vice-chancellor, former V-C and the head of one of the departments. The Hyderabad police team reached Bhopal in the morning and first sought help of local police's Misrod police station for going to the concerned university on Hoshangabad Road.

Subsequently, the three officials of the private university were arrested. The Hyderabad police will complete the necessary legal formalities in Bhopal on Wednesday and return to Hyderabad along with the arrested trio.

In February 2022, the Hyderabad police had reportedly busted a racket involved in selling fake education certificates by arresting 10 persons, including an assistant professor of the Bhopal-based private university. The racket used to target those students who failed or couldn't complete their education. The police had then seized various fake certificates and other materials.

During the busting of the alleged racket in February, the Hyderabad police had raided a fake educational consultancy named 'Pride educational Academy' at Mehdipatnam, in the limits of Asif Nagar Police Station and apprehended one accused person.

The accused had made a rate chart. For engineering, B Tech degrees Rs 3 lakh, for B Com and BA degrees Rs 1.5 lakh, for B Sc degree certificate Rs 1.75, for MBA degree Rs 2.75 lakhs.

The racket involved three private universities, one based in Bhopal (MP), the other in Sagar (MP) and another in Saharanpur (UP).