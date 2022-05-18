STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top court allows ED to interrogate Mamata’s nephew, wife in Kolkata  

The court also issued notices to Kolkata Commissioner of Police West Bengal Chief Secretary.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee, but granted the duo some concession. 

The court asked the ED to question them in Kolkata, instead of Delhi, in connection with the money-laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam. It also asked the agency to give them at least 24 hours’ prior notice.

The court also issued notices to Kolkata Commissioner of Police West Bengal Chief Secretary. The court was assured by the counsel appearing for the state government that complete assistance shall be rendered by the State machinery so that effective interrogation or examination can be undertaken by the Directorate.

The court was further assured that the apprehension expressed by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that there may be interference or obstruction in the examination or interrogation is completely misplaced and every care shall be taken by the State machinery.

The apex court observed that the state apparatus shall see to it that the interrogation and examination goes without any obstruction or interference. In case of any obstruction or interference, the ED shall be at liberty to approach the Vacation Bench of the SC.

