STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two labourers critically injured after falling from Nirman Bhavan

The two men -- Alim and Faizan both aged 20 -- had gone up the scaffolding to whitewash the building, they said.

Published: 18th May 2022 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two labourers were severely injured after they allegedly fell off from a scaffolding erected along the Nirman Bhavan building here, police said on Wednesday.

The two men -- Alim and Faizan both aged 20 -- had gone up the scaffolding to whitewash the building, they said.

A case has also been registered against the contractor but no arrest has been made yet, police said.

Both of them are currently under observation at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here.

None of them have sustained major injuries, they said.

According to the police, the two labourers were to whitewash the building and had put up the iron railings for that.

However, due to improper positioning and wind speed, the railing and the scaffolding fell down taking them along.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the labourers went up but they fell along with scaffolding and got injured, the DCP said.

Inspection of the spot was also done by a crime team, she said.

"A case has also been registered in the mater against the contractor under sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code," the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirman Bhavan
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp