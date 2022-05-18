STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukrainian diplomat conned by Delhi apartment owner yet to get back $2000 as cops take no action

Even though Olena has sought legal help, she says she has been told by people around that not much headway would be made in her getting a refund as the process is long and challenging

Published: 18th May 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purposes

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Ukrainian diplomat based in Delhi is seeking justice after she was conned by an apartment owner in an upmarket South Delhi colony eight months ago. She lodged a complaint with the police, but after no action was taken, she had to hire a lawyer.

"I am seeking a refund of over $2000 that I had given as a deposit in September last year for an apartment in which I didn’t live. When I reached out to the owner he gave me two cheques – both of which have bounced. He has been incommunicado ever since. I lodged a complaint with the police too but it didn’t help. I was advised to file a case in the court to get my refund for which I hired a lawyer," lamented Olena Ivanchuk, First Secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Delhi.

Even though Olena has sought legal help, she says she has been told by people around that not much headway would be made in her getting a refund as the process is long and challenging.

"I am really shocked as even though I am a diplomat here, I haven’t found justice yet and don’t see how my problem will be resolved. The entire process has shattered my confidence in the system. Even though I have a lawyer in place, I don’t want to end up paying large amounts as fee to my lawyer," Olena said.

Time will tell whether the Ukrainian diplomat can get her refund as she feels she has reached a dead end. One hopes she does as her faith in the system seems to be shaken for now.

