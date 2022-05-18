UP leaders miffed over Chintan snub

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: After the conclusion of Congress’ Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, discontent is simmering among senior party leaders in Uttar Pradesh as they were not invited to the camp. Party insiders say that several leaders were ignored while newly-inducted faces, who failed in the UP assembly polls, were invited.

Around 25 UP leaders were invited, including Acharya Pramod Krishnam, PL Punia, Aradhana Mishra, and RS member Pramod Tiwari. Party sources said that as per the CWC guidelines, the leader of Congress Legislature Party, CWC members, national general secretary, and secretary should be called to any such congregation. However, some leaders participated as special invitees. Of the two Congress MLAs in UP, one was not invited, a leader said, adding that even seniors such as Sriprakash Jaiswal and Nirmal Khatri were rebuffed.