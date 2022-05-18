STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP leaders miffed over Chintan snub

Around 25 UP leaders were invited, including Acharya Pramod Krishnam, PL Punia, Aradhana Mishra, and RS member Pramod Tiwari.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Udaipur during Chintan Shivir | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  After the conclusion of Congress’ Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, discontent is simmering among senior party leaders in Uttar Pradesh as they were not invited to the camp. Party insiders say that several leaders were ignored while newly-inducted faces, who failed in the UP assembly polls, were invited. 

Around 25 UP leaders were invited, including Acharya Pramod Krishnam, PL Punia, Aradhana Mishra, and RS member Pramod Tiwari. Party sources said that as per the CWC guidelines, the leader of Congress Legislature Party, CWC members, national general secretary, and secretary should be called to any such congregation. However, some leaders participated as special invitees. Of the two Congress MLAs in UP, one was not invited, a leader said, adding that even seniors such as Sriprakash Jaiswal and Nirmal Khatri were rebuffed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chintan Shivir Congress Acharya Pramod Krishnam Pramod Tiwari
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp