STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'It's an anti-people government': Mamata lashes out at PM Modi over price hike

She also accused the Narendra Modi government of engineering communal disturbances to divert people's attention from issues affecting them such as price rise.

Published: 18th May 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MIDNAPORE (WEST BENGAL): Hitting out at the Centre over hike in domestic gas and fuel prices, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of "looting" the common people.

She also accused the Narendra Modi government of engineering communal disturbances to divert people's attention from issues affecting them such as price rise.

"The Centre is looting the common people by hiking prices of domestic gas, petrol and diesel. It's an anti-people government. They have earned over Rs 17 lakh crore by raising fuel and gas prices," Banerjee claimed at a Trinamool Congress programme at Medinipur College grounds here.

She maintained that the Centre was not releasing funds to Bengal under the MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), as a result of which the state government was unable to make payments to the beneficiaries.

"Organise demonstrations in every block demanding the release of the funds by the Union government," the TMC boss told party workers.

Banerjee also announced a new slogan at the meeting - 'Ami Noi Amra' (Not me, we) - and asserted that those TMC workers who work to fulfill their own interests should 'stay at home' and are not welcome in the party.

"Work for the people and stand beside them," Banerjee, who is on a tour of the western district, added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee fuel prices price hike
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp