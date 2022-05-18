STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With 'SRIJAN' portal, Centre intensifies drive for 'Atmanirbharata' in defence

It said the progress of the indigenisation process by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) is being reviewed on weekly basis by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Published: 18th May 2022 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

The HAL Tejas during the Aero India 2021 rehearsal at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS

LCA Tejas fighter jet. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Wednesday said it has intensified the drive for indigenisation of defence items being carried out by state-run manufacturers.

It said the progress of the indigenisation process by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) is being reviewed on weekly basis by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

The ministry said a comprehensive user-friendly 'dashboard' on the SRIJAN portal has been developed to monitor the status of progress of the indigenisation process.

"This dashboard enables real-time end-to-end updates of various activities being taken up by the respective DPSUs during the process of indigenisation," the ministry said in a statement.

"It provides transparent information, analytics and various customised reports to assess the performance of the DPSUs," it said.

The ministry said relevant information like details of items to be indigenised, tentative order quantity, concerned DPSU, route of indigenisation to be adopted, details of in-charge nodal officer, requests for proposal and project sanction order have been kept in public domain to make it accessible to the industry.

"The dashboard will be accessible by industry shortly. The industry partners can view the details on the dashboard and avail opportunity as per their capabilities in order to become partners in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the ministry said.

In a major push towards defence indigenisation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month unveil the third list of over 100 military systems and weapons that will be put under import restrictions under a staggered timeline of over three-and-half years.

The defence ministry said orders worth more than Rs 2,10,000 crore are likely to be placed on the Indian industry in the next five years as part of the items covered in the third list.

The first "positive indigenisation" list of 101 items that included towed artillery guns, short-range surface-to-air missiles, cruise missiles and offshore patrol vessels was issued in August 2020.

In May last year, the government approved restrictions on the import of an additional 108 military weapons and systems such as next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning systems, tank engines and radars under a staggered timeline of four-and-half years.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production.

India is one of the largest importers of arms globally.

According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion (one billion is equal to 100 crores) in capital procurement in the next five years.

The government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.

The Defence Ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years that including an export target of USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRIJAN portal Indian Army Indian Air Force Indian Navy
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp