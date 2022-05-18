Wrangling among MVA allies over sixth RS seat

Sudhir surywanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Fresh differences have cropped up between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party the key allies in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the sixth Rajya Sabha seat. The election for 56 Rajya Sabha members from various states is due June 16. Six of these seats are from Maharashtra. As per parties’ strength in the Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP can have two seats while one seat each can go to Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. The sixth seat can go either way with the MVA or BJP support.

Former BJP Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Maharaj, has thrown his hat in the ring as an independent candidate. He has also written support letters to all parties. While a section of the NCP has agreed to support him, the Sena has struck a discordant note.

Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab has said the party will field the sixth and Sena’s second candidates. “We will not extend support to anyone, but we will field our own candidate for the sixth seat. Therefore, Sena will have two candidates while other partners will have one candidate each,” Parab, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, said.

NCP’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too has pitched for two seats, saying that in the previous election, NCP had fielded two candidates. “Our party chief has requested Uddhav to facilitate the election of the second NCP candidate with Sena support. We have promised that in the next election, Sena can have two candidates with our support,” he said.

Sources in Shiv Sena said if Sambhaji Maharaj joins Sena, he can be the second party candidate. “Shiv Sena will not support the independent candidate but will field its own candidate. If Sambhaji Maharaj officially joins Sena, he will easily get elected. He has to decide now,” said a Sena leader.

Heartburn for Athawale over BJP-MNS bonhomie

In the opposition camp, the Republican Party of India is at unease with the BJP’s recent agenda of supporting MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Ramdas Athawale of RPI said the BJP should not extend support to Raj Thackeray and his agenda of banning loudspeakers at mosques.