STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After TMC leader grilled by CBI, Mamata threatens to expose 'job scam' during Left regime

Launching a blistering attack on both the CPI(M) and BJP, Mamata accused the two parties of being allies in Bengal politics

Published: 19th May 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after her party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee was grilled by the CBI in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in schools, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatened to expose alleged irregularities in state government jobs during the Left Front regime.

"The CPI(M) would issue hand-written chits which used to be enough to get government jobs. I have not disclosed it till date showing my political courtesy. From now on, I will unfold the chapters one after another," Mamata said on Thursday while addressing a rally in Jhargram, which once became the epicentre of the Maoist movement in Jungle Mahal.

Political observers in the state noted that Mamata’s threat about the alleged scam in government jobs during the Left Front’s tenure which ended 11 years ago comes on the heels of the ongoing controversy related to alleged irregularities in recruitment in schools which the CPI(M) is trying to use as a political tool against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Without mentioning the CBI probe into the alleged recruitment scam, which is said to have embarrassed the ruling party, the Bengal CM hit out at the BJP-led Centre alleging it is using the central agencies after failing to win the 2021 Assembly elections. "Now they are eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They are using the central agencies vindictively. It is because the BJP failed to win the Assembly elections in Bengal. Now they are trying to achieve their political goals by using the agencies. The mandate given by the electorate in Bengal in the Assembly polls made it clear that they (BJP) have no hope in 2024," she said.  

Launching a blistering attack on both the CPI(M) and BJP, Mamata accused the two parties of being allies in Bengal politics. "They are two brothers in West Bengal’s politics and Bengal’s electorate is aware of it. These two parties are trying to prevent us from doing development work. But the TMC cannot be stopped. We will give a befitting reply in the coming elections," she said.

The rise of the BJP in Bengal is said to be at the expense of the CPI(M)’s vote-bank. A considerable chunk of the electorate, who had been loyal to the communist party, decided to support the BJP aiming to derail Mamata’s government in the 2021 Assembly elections. The saffron camp took its tally from three to 77 in the 294-seat Assembly but the target was left unachieved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Left Front CBI
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp