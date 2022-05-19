STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BRICS foreign ministers meet on Thursday, Jaishankar to take part

During the meeting, the BRICS Foreign Ministers will have a “BRICS+” dialogue with their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries.

Published: 19th May 2022 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting tomorrow virtually.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will take part along with his counterparts from the five-member bloc. These include South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting would be chaired by China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the meeting, the BRICS Foreign Ministers will have a “BRICS+” dialogue with their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries.

China holds the chair of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) this year.

About China’s expectations of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the meeting will send a “clear message” of unity and make preparations for the annual summit of the five-member bloc.

“We will send a clear message of BRICS countries working together in solidarity, upholding true multilateralism, staying united in fighting COVID-19 and promoting peace and development,” Wang said.

“More importantly, we will make good preparations for the BRICS Summit,” he said.

This year’s summit is being held in the shadows of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine.

