Cattle scam: Trinamool's Anubrata told to reappear before CBI after grilling ends midway due to chest pain

Mondal, who is TMC's Birbhum president, has been asked to reappear before the investigating officers in the case next week, and submit property documents as well as his bank details.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Thursday cut short its interrogation of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with the probe into a cattle smuggling case in Bengal, after he complained of chest pain, an official said.

The TMC leader, who was rushed to state-run SSKM Hospital during the day, had reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace here around 9.45 am and questioned for nearly four hours, the officer said.

"The investigating officer interrogated him in three shifts. He was asked questions related to his alleged involvement in the cattle scam. It was during one of the sessions that he complained of uneasiness and wanted to see a doctor. We allowed him to leave," he told PTI.

The Birbhum district president was taken to the emergency ward of SSKM, before being shifted to the Woodburn block for medical tests, a senior official of the hospital said.

Mondal left the hospital later in the day, following his medical examination which took almost three hours, he added.

"We are waiting for the reports. He has been asked to continue taking the medicines prescribed earlier," the official said.

Earlier, too, the central agency had summoned Mondal for interrogation on several occasions.

He had skipped appearance once citing ill health.

The CBI, as part of its probe into illegal cattle trade at India-Bangladesh border, had on September 21, 2020 filed a case against BSF commandant Satish Kumar and several others.

Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the racket, was arrested from New Delhi in November of that year.

TAGS
CBI Anubrata Mondal Trinamool
