Disproportionate assets filed against former BJP MLA, wife in Maharashtra

Published: 19th May 2022 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Police registered a case of disproportionate assets (DA) against former Maharashtra BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and his wife here on Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The ACB alleged Mehta earned more than Rs 8.25 crore over nine years when he was a public representative and this amount was over and above his known sources of income.

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint submitted by the Thane unit of the ACB against the couple, the anti-graft agency said in a release.

Supereintendent of Police (ACB), Thane Range, Dr Panjabrao Ugale stated that an offence under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 109 of the IPC (abetment of an offence) was registered against Mehta and his wife at the Navghar police station under the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate.

The release said during his tenure as a corporator of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and an MLA between January 2006 and August 2015, Mehta had earned income of Rs 8,25,51,773 and "misused" his position as a public servant.

"This was over and above his known sources of income as a public servant," the ACB claimed.

The former legislator's wife helped him in "usage of the excess income", the release said.

Mehta earlier represented the Mira Bhayandar constituency in the state assembly.

