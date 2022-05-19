STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doors Open: ‘Hardik to get hearty welcome in BJP’

However, it is said that some state leaders may not like Hardik, who was once a poster boy of the Patidar movement in Gujarat.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:54 AM

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hardik Patel’s exit from the Grand Old Party on Wednesday brought smile to the Bharatiya Janata Party. A senior leader, who is part of the BJP decision-making process, quipped, “Hardik ka hardik swagat hai BJP me agar wo join karna chahe to (hearty welcome to Hardik if he wants to join the BJP).”

Another party office-bearer, visibly elated at Hardik’s resignation from Congress, told the media that Hardik’s conscience has now come alive towards the nation. “Look at his Twitter handle after he resigned from the Congress Party, fed up with the leadership of party,” the leader remarked, adding that after quitting the Congress, Hardik has defined himself on Twitter as “Proud Indian Patriot, Social and Political activist and committed to a better India.”

Meanwhile, sources in BJP said Hardik’s entry into the party might be considered at the top level. “The BJP is a home of all patriots, who want to make India a global power,” said a source, hinting that the Gujarat BJP’s opinion will matter a lot while taking a decision on Hardik Patel, if he wants to join the BJP.

Political analyst PKD Nambiar said that Patel, who has a strong audience in Gujarat and led the Patidar movement, will have no viable option but to join the BJP. "This will be a win-win situation for both the BJP and Patel for Gujarat," he said, adding that Patel's imminent exit was known to the Congress leadership. "The INC leadership did not take any notice of Patel's grudges," he said.

