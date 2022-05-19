Family of slain Pandit employee seeks NIA or SIA investigation into killing

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The family of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by militants at a government office last week, has alleged that Pandit and minority community employees are unsafe in the Valley and demanded that National Investigation Agency (NIA) or State Investigation Agency (SIA) should probe his killing.

Meenakshi Bhat, wife of Rahul, said it took an hour for authorities to shift the injured Rahul to Srinagar hospital. “They wasted a lot of time and it was a very crucial time. He was alive for one and a half hour. Had he been shifted to army hospital in Srinagar, maybe he would have survived. The army hospital has better facilities and doctors there are always prepared to deal with such kinds of patients,” she said.

Asserting that she wants justice for her slain husband, Meenakshi said, “The government should order the NIA or SIA probe into the killing. The local police (SIT) should not investigate it”. Rahul Bhat was shot at by militants at Chadoora in Budgam district on May 12.Rahul’s father, Bitta Bhat, also demanded a probe by the NIA or SIA. “They should also probe how militants came inside the office and why there was no

resentment from other employees,” he said.