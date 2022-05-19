STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gas cylinder now Rs 1,003 'not out', Congress takes dig at BJP over LPG price hike

Slamming the Centre, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Narendra Modi government's "fuel loot" is on every day, in small or big installments. 

Published: 19th May 2022 03:39 PM

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress slammed the Centre on Thursday over the hike of the cooking gas price by Rs 3.5 per cylinder, saying the Narendra Modi government's "fuel loot" is on every day, in small or big installments.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from Rs 999.5 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the second increase in the LPG rate this month and the third in less than two months.

The price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22 and again by the same quantum on May 7.

Slamming the Centre, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after increasing the price of the domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 100 in 45 days, it was again hiked by Rs 3.5.

After increasing the price of commercial cylinder by Rs 457.5 in 60 days, it has again been hiked by Rs 8, Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. "Even after making it impossible for about two crore families to refill cylinders for a second time, Modi government's fuel loot continues every day in small or big installments," he said.

The Congress leader also attacked the Centre over the fall of the rupee, which extended its losses and slipped 12 paise to 77.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

"The ? 'falls' again! Rupee, Petrol and Gas Cylinder are competing. Every Indian is worried, Do the PM-FM 'care'? Gas Cylinder Now Rs 1,003 'Not Out'! On behalf of all the housewives -- Thank You Modi ji!" Surjewala said in another tweet.

Talking to reporters at the AICC headquarters here, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza said, "If you look at the figures, diesel and petrol were subsidised during the Congress time and in the last eight years, this government has taken out Rs 27.5 lakh crore from people's pockets." How can women run their households when they are plagued by rising gas prices, she asked.

"The Mahila Congress has repeatedly worked to awaken this deaf-and-dumb government and tried to ensure that the voice of the people reaches it," D'Souza said.

Sadly, this government neither has the time nor the sensitivity to listen to the voice of the people, she alleged.

D'Souza also recalled that the Mahila Congress had gone to the door of Parliament to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the gas prices in the interest of people and that she confronted Union minister Smriti Irani on a flight over the issue.

"My question to the ministers sitting in this government, who had agitated when the Congress raised the price of subsidised gas cylinders to Rs 414, is that now you are in power, everything is in your hand, so why increase the prices of gas and when will it come down?" she asked.

