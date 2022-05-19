STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hackers gain access to Chhattisgarh Governor's Twitter handle, tweet about cryptocurrency

The hackers gained access to the handle @GovernorCG which broadcasts information about official activities of Governor Anusuiya Uikey, said a Raj Bhavan spokesperson.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

hacking, snooping, cyber crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Unidentified persons hacked the official Twitter account of Chhattisgarh Governor for a few hours on Thursday and put out posts about cryptocurrency before it was recovered, an official said here.

A series of posts about cryptocurrency were tweeted from the handle, but the Governor's office recovered control of the account within a few hours, she added.

The agency which handles the Twitter account submitted a complaint to the cyber cell of police about the incident, the official said.

The Raj Bhavan secretariat also forwarded the application of the agency to Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the cyber cell seeking necessary action, she added.

SSP Prashant Agrawal told PTI that a First Information Report was registered at Civil Lines police station here, and probe is underway.

In March, the Twitter handle of the Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office had been hacked for a few hours, police said.

