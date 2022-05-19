India’s Opposition to discuss its future at Cambridge event

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Far from the heat and dust of the country — literal as well as political — some prominent political faces from non-BJP ranks will be deliberating on the future of the Opposition in India in the cooler climes of UK next Sunday.

Sitaram Yechury of CPM, Salman Khurshid of Congress, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Mahua Moitra of TMC are among the leaders who will participate in a panel discussion on ‘The Future of Opposition Politics in India’ at Winstanley Lecture Theatre of Trinity College, Cambridge University, on May 22.

The discussion organised by the Cambridge South Asia Forum will also see several other prominent political leaders deliberate on the subject before an august gathering over 400. Other prominent delegates invited to the event are Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, RJD’s RS MP Manoj Jha, DMK MP Kanimozhi and Sachin Pilot of the Congress.