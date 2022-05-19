STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indrani can walk out on bail after furnishing bond of Rs 2 lakh: CBI court

It granted her two weeks to furnish the solvent surety and directed her to "scrupulously observe" the bail conditions.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special CBI court in the city on Thursday said Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, can walk out on bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 2 lakh as it finalised her bail conditions.

Mukerjea (50) was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, six-and-a-half years after she was arrested in the murder case.

The CBI court said the former media executive can be released from the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai upon furnishing a cash bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and a solvent surety of the same amount.

The special court, which is hearing the sensational case, also directed Mukerjea not to tamper with evidence while out on bail. It granted her two weeks to furnish the solvent surety and directed her to "scrupulously observe" the bail conditions.

Mukerjea was arrested by the Mumbai police in 2015 on charges of killing her daughter Bora (24) in April 2012. The high-profile case was taken over by the CBI subsequently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Indrani Mukerjea Sheena Bora
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp