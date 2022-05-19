STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh reviews security situation in Jammu region

The security measures for the forthcoming Machail as well as Amarnath yatra were also discussed in detail to ensure streamlined coordination between intelligence and security agencies, spokesman said

Published: 19th May 2022 04:18 PM

Kashmir Border Indian Army (AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: General Officer Commanding, XVI Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Thursday reviewed the security situation in the Jammu region ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath yatra next month, officials said.

Thursday's meeting was held close on the heels of Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi's visit to forward areas in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to review the security situation and operational preparedness in the region, they said.

"A security review meeting chaired by Lt Gen Singh was held at Nagrota. The meeting was attended by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh and senior officials of various intelligence agencies operating in the region," a defence spokesman said.

The meeting primarily focused on the prevailing security situation in the Jammu division, he said.

The security measures for the forthcoming Machail as well as Amarnath yatra were also discussed in detail to ensure streamlined coordination between intelligence and security agencies, the spokesman said.

The Amarnath yatra, scheduled to begin from June 30 to August 11, is taking place after a gap of two years.

