Maharashtra politics heats up after court ruling

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said CM Uddhav Thackeray should take the responsibility and resign.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court order on the OBC quota in local body polls in Madhya Pradesh rubbed off on Maharashtra on Wednesday. The opposition BJP alleged that the ruling MVA government had not put up its case in the apex court as forcefully, depriving the Maharashtra OBCs of quota benefits.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said CM Uddhav Thackeray should take the responsibility and resign. “The MVA has committed the political murder of OBC reservation in the local body polls,” he said.
“The MP government on the instruction of the Supreme Court collected empirical data and got the OBC reservation. In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is busy in a blame-game and arresting people who speak against the ruling alliance,” said Patil.

“Uddhav Thackeray is the CM for more than 2.5 years, but Maharashtra does not have the relevant data. We continue to be confused,” Patil said.NCP minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal welcomed the SC decision. “We too will soon submit the required data to the SC and hope we too will get the same benefit.”

