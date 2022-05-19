STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea seeks demolition of wall at idol ‘recovery’ site

In response to court removing advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, one of the petitioners urged the court to reinstate him for proper completion of survey report.

Published: 19th May 2022

Police outside a Varanasi court during hearing of Gyanvapi mosque survey case. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The hearing on the petitions seeking permission to worship the Shivlinga, which was allegedly found from the wuzu khana of Gyanvapi mosque, could not take place in the Varanasi Civil Judge (senior Division) court due to the strike of lawyers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an application was filed in the court to demolish the wall beside the wuzu khana where the Shivling was allegedly found during the survey of the mosque premises, said lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Muslim side has filed an application seeking two-day time from the court to file their objections to the plea seeking permission to worship the “object” found in the wuzu khana. Notably, the Muslim side has rejected the claim of Hindu petitioners that it was a Shivlinga. They claimed that it was a defunct fountain lying in the wuzu khana.

In response to the application submitted by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, the court granted a day’s time to the Muslim side to file their objections.Meanwhile, adding another angle to the ongoing controversy over the alleged Shivlinga, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council chief Nagendra Pandey demanded the ‘Shivlinga’ to be handed over to the Trust Council. “If an idol of Baba Vishweshawar was found then how can it be a wuzu khana. We demand that until the court ruling comes, Shivlinga should be handed over to the Kashi Vishwanath Nyas,” said Pandey.

‘Reinstate official’

In response to court removing advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, one of the petitioners urged the court to reinstate him for proper completion of survey report.

