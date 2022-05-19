PM Modi to address BJP 'Chintan Shivir' in Jaipur as saffron party plans massive show of strength in Congress-ruled state

rajesh thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s proposed 3-day long ‘Chintan-Shivir’, starting from May 19 to 21 at Jaipur in poll-bound Congress-ruled Rajasthan, will shape a new round of party strategies for the upcoming polls in six states-Gujarat, MP, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh with a renewed electoral vigour to expose both the Congress Party and the AAP.

A grand preparation has been made for the Jaipur gathering of party’s more than 150 senior leaders and office-bearers.

“The Jaipur meeting will bring us Jai Jai (victory) in all states in the upcoming assembly elections and the LS elections also in 2024. We have vision to translate into politics for prosperity and peace”, remarked a senior leader on Wednesday evening after the meeting of Rajasthan BJP’s core committee concluded.

Arun Singh- in charge of Rajasthan BJP told the media that all national vice-presidents, presidents of all fronts and state presidents and organisational heads besides several former ministers and other senior leaders from across the country will attend the meeting.

“All from Kashmir to Kanyakuamri and Kutch to Kamrup will attend this meeting, which will shape a new vision for making the party more victorious and vibrant ahead”, Singh told the media, adding that national president pf party JP Nadda will inaugurate the 3-day meeting on may 19.

On May 20, detailing about schedule , Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the meeting of national office-bearers, state presidents and organisation heads virtually and address the participants.

“There will be also being a program of dialogue with then people of Jaipur with party president. We want to come into power in all states, Rajasthan included, through people’s spontaneous supports against the ruling Congress Party’s misrules”, a senior leader, camping in Jaipur said.

Lashing out at the Rajasthan government Arun Singh said that state has fallen in the grip of unabated crimes, atrocities against women and the people of Schedule Castes.

“The state has become a synonymous with corruption and an example of kakistocracy”, he said.

“The BJP has emerged as the hope of Rajashthan people and will take development to every nook and corner under the vision of the PM Modi and ensure peace after dislodging the Gehlot government-failed on all fronts”, Singh claimed.

The Rajasthan unit of BJP, elated at the meeting just after the recently–held Chintan-Shivir of Congress Party, has planed to erect the welcome gates at 75 places symbolising the 75 years of Independence and on-going ‘Aazadi Ka 75th Amrit Mahotsava” to welcome the leaders.