STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to address BJP 'Chintan Shivir' in Jaipur as saffron party plans massive show of strength in Congress-ruled state

A grand preparation has been made for the Jaipur gathering of party’s more than 150 senior leaders and office-bearers.

Published: 19th May 2022 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By rajesh thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s proposed 3-day long ‘Chintan-Shivir’, starting from May 19 to 21 at Jaipur in poll-bound Congress-ruled Rajasthan, will shape a new round of party strategies for the upcoming polls in six states-Gujarat, MP, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh with a renewed electoral vigour to expose both the Congress Party and the AAP. 

A grand preparation has been made for the Jaipur gathering of party’s more than 150 senior leaders and office-bearers.

“The Jaipur meeting will bring us Jai Jai (victory) in all states in the upcoming assembly elections and the LS elections also in 2024. We have vision to translate into politics for prosperity and peace”, remarked a senior leader on Wednesday evening after the meeting of Rajasthan BJP’s core committee concluded.

Arun Singh- in charge of Rajasthan BJP told the media that all national vice-presidents, presidents of all fronts and state presidents and organisational heads besides several former ministers and other senior leaders from across the country will attend the meeting.

“All from Kashmir to Kanyakuamri and Kutch to Kamrup will attend this meeting, which will shape a new vision for making the party more victorious and vibrant ahead”, Singh told the media, adding that national president pf party JP Nadda will inaugurate the 3-day meeting on may 19.

On May 20, detailing about schedule , Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the meeting of national office-bearers, state presidents and organisation heads virtually and address the participants.

“There will be also being a program of dialogue with then people of Jaipur with party president. We want to come into power in all states, Rajasthan included, through people’s spontaneous supports against the ruling Congress Party’s misrules”, a senior leader, camping in Jaipur said. 

Lashing out at the Rajasthan government Arun Singh said that state has fallen in the grip of unabated crimes, atrocities against women and the people of Schedule Castes. 

“The state has become a synonymous with corruption and an example of kakistocracy”, he said.

“The BJP has emerged as the hope of Rajashthan people and will take development to every nook and corner under the vision of the PM Modi and ensure peace after dislodging the Gehlot government-failed on all fronts”, Singh claimed.

The Rajasthan unit of BJP, elated at the meeting just after the recently–held Chintan-Shivir of Congress Party, has planed to erect the welcome gates at 75 places symbolising the 75 years of Independence and on-going ‘Aazadi Ka 75th Amrit Mahotsava” to welcome the leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chintan-Shivir Congress BJP PM Modi
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp