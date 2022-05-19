STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to attend Tokyo Quad meet

In Tokyo, Modi will have bilateral meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, Bagchi said. He is also likely to hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the third Quad leaders summit in Tokyo on May 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the forthcoming Quad summit will provide an opportunity for the Quad leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

In Tokyo, Modi will have bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, Bagchi said.

He is also likely to hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart.

