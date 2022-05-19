STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea likely to walk out of prison Friday

More than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mukerjea (50).

Published: 19th May 2022 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, will walk out of prison on Friday as the CBI court here allowed her release on furnishing a cash bond of Rs 2 lakh, her lawyer said.

More than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mukerjea (50), and directed the trial court here to finalize bail conditions.

Special judge for CBI cases V C Barde on Thursday asked Mukerjea to furnish a surety (guarantor) for Rs 2 lakh within two weeks.

She can be released in the meantime as soon as she submits a provisional cash bond for the same amount, the judge said in the order.

Advocate Sana Raees Shaikh, her lawyer, said the CBI court passed the order around 4 pm and within an hour paperwork related to bail was completed.

"She will walk out of jail (Byculla women's prison in Mumbai) tomorrow," Shaikh added.

Mukerjea must surrender her passport before the special court and not leave India without the court's permission, the judge said in the order.

The court also directed Mukerjea not to contact any of the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence.

She must attend the trial and not seek any adjournments, it said.

"If there is any breach of the above conditions, the prosecution shall be at liberty to apply for cancelation of bail," judge Barde said in his order.

"The accused is ready to furnish cash bail provisionally. She may be released on bail upon furnishing the cash bail bond," the order said.

Indrani is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012 with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

While granting her bail, the apex court observed that Mukerjea was in prison for a long period and the trial was not likely to get over soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indrani Mukerjea Sheena Bora murder case CBI
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp