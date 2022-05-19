STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Spark from switch board led to Mundka blaze 

Police investigation finds that cardboard, other material dumped on congested first floor caught fire from change-over switchboard

Published: 19th May 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel conducts rescue and relief work after the massive fire at a commercial building near the Mundka Metro station last Saturday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station killed 27 people, preliminary investigation has revealed that the “switchboard on the first floor of the building had sparked while cardboards and other material caught fire” and it spread due to congestion.

DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma on Wednesday said, “We have conducted initial investigation and found that in the first floor, there was a change-over switchboard for electricity connection. In the same place, they kept the cardboard and dumped other material which may have supposed to cause the fire.” 

The DCP said the preliminary enquiry, conducted by the Delhi Police, has also revealed that the building was congested due to storage as well as assembling unit for CCTV and routers. “We have also found that there were workstations and offices. Steel-sheets were used to separate staircase from the floors. There are partitions inside the buildings also to use as storage as well. But all the facts will become more clear by the forensic reports,” he said.

Police said Lakra lived with his mother, wife and two children on the top floor of the same building and escaped by jumping onto the terrace of the adjoining building. Lakra, owner of the four-storey commercial building, had applied for a factory licence in 2016 – a year after the property was transferred in his name following his father’s death in 2015.

“We have taken around 15 documents from both the Goel brothers and Lakra related to property, company documents, rent agreement. All are photocopies and we have sent these letters to more than ten agencies to further verify these documents and details,” the DCP said.

“Lakra also disclosed that after his father’s death, the property was transferred to his name in 2016 and he applied for a factory license. “He also submitted one time fees, and the property was given on rent for a liquor store. He rented out the floors to the Goels in late 2017,” Sharma said. Sharma assured action against officials if they are found guilty of collusion or negligence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mundka blaze 
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp