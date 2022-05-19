TMC's Anubrata Mondal quizzed by CBI in cattle smuggling case

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was interrogated by the CBI on Thursday in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, an official said.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace here around 9.45 am, he said.

"The investigating officer in the case is interrogating him. He will be asked around 24 questions set by our detectives in connection with his alleged involvement in the scam," the officer told PTI.

Mondal is cooperating, he said.

The TMC leader has earlier been summoned by the investigating agency for questioning several times, but he did not appear once citing ill-health.

The CBI had on September 21, 2020 filed a case against BSF commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle trade along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the racket, was arrested from New Delhi in November 2020.