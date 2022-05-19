STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Want Hindus to idealize Muslims for ingraining religion staunchly among kids': MP Minister Usha Thakur

The minister explained that she didn't imply learning dharmik kattarta (staunch religious practices), but getting inspired from Muslims on their religious discipline.

Published: 19th May 2022 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Spiritual, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Spiritual, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Madhya Pradesh minister who once demanded ban on entry of non-Hindus at Garba venues and accused Madarsas of breeding terrorism, has now asked Hindus to idealize Muslims for ingraining religious sanskar (sacrament) staunchly among children.

"Ingraining dharmik sanskar (religious sacrament) with tenacity and staunchly  among Hindu kids is the responsibility of all family members, including mothers and sisters. If you want to learn staunch religious culture and practices, then idealize Muslims. One and all among them (Muslims), spanning from small kids to officials and traders will leave all their work, wear skull caps to offer namaz at stipulated time. But what do we (Hindus) do, we're fond of building temples in villages, but dont love participating in Arti there," said MP culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur said at a Gau Pujan event in communally sensitive Khandwa district on Tuesday evening.

The video of her public utterances went viral on Wednesday. She is the minister in-charge of Khandwa district.

Caught up in a controversy following the viral video, the minister explained that she didn't imply learning dharmik kattarta (staunch religious practices), but getting inspired from Muslims on their religious discipline and commitment to their religious practices.

Reacting to the minister's viral video, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, "I hope that bhakts don't demand the sacking of the staunch RSS supporter minister and bulldozing her house for candidly praising the virtues of a particular community."

Thakur, the Mhow (Indore) MLA has been often in news for off the cuff remarks. She had in 2014, as the Indore-III MLA demanded ban on entry of non-Hindus at Garba venues.

In 2020, she had demanded ending government support to Madarsas, accusing them of breeding terrorism.

