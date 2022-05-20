STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

13-year-old boy apprehended for raping 5-year-old: Uttar Pradesh police

Section 82 of the Indian Penal Code provides that "nothing is an offence which is done by a child under seven years of age" being a "doli incapax."

Published: 20th May 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI (UP): A 13-year-old boy has been "apprehended" for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl related to him, police said on Friday. The boy was "apprehended" under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act by a "child welfare police officer welfare" after the preliminary probe into a rape case FIR lodged against him, Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

After the apprehension of the child, alleged to be in conflict with law, the police produced him before a children court which remanded him to a Children Welfare Home in Prayagraj as no such child care home is there in Kaushambi district, he said.

Detailing the incident, SP Meena said, "A five-year-old girl, a resident of Kada Dham Police station area, was allegedly raped by her 13-year-old relative on May 12. Initially, a case of physical violence was lodged regarding the case." However, the minor girl was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after her health deteriorated.

"The doctors at the hospital confirmed rape. On the basis of this, a preliminary police investigation was done in the case. After the investigation, an FIR of rape was lodged against the boy and he has been apprehended," the SP said.

The officer also added that it will also be examined if the police team earlier failed to investigate the matter properly. "The additional superintendent of police has been asked to look into the role of police while investigating the matter," he said.

Interestingly, the child, alleged to be in the conflict of law, is barely a year older than the prescribed age limit of 12 years under which a child could be considered a "doli incapax", and deemed incapable of forming the intent to commit a crime or tort (civil wrong).

Section 82 of the Indian Penal Code provides that "nothing is an offence which is done by a child under seven years of age" being a "doli incapax".

Section 83 of the IPC further says that "nothing is an offence which is done by a child above seven years of age and under twelve, who has not attained sufficient maturity of understanding to judge the nature and consequences of his conduct." Under section 83, a children's court may consider a child below the age of 12 years a "doli incapax" if it finds him not sufficiently mature, say legal experts.

A child above 12 years of age, however, has to face an enquiry by a Children's Court under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Sexual assault Minor rape
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp