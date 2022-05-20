STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

35,000 railway station masters threaten strike

The All India Station Masters Association has been demanding fulfilment of their demands since October 2020.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rail movement across the country may get hugely affected on May 31, if thousands of station masters carry out their plan to go on a day-long strike. Around 35,000 station masters are demanding that the Railways meet their demands before the month-end.

The All India Station Masters Association has been demanding fulfilment of their demands since October 2020. Speaking to TNIE, general secretary of AISMA, P Sunil Kumar, said a notice on the issue has already been given to the Railway Board chairman.  

“The day-long mass-off is not an abrupt decision,” Kumar said. “We have been communicating our demands through peaceful activities. We wore black badges for a week in October 2020 and discharged our duties, ensuring smooth operation of trains, “ Kumar said, adding that the station masters had staged a day-long hunger strike on Oct. 31, 2020. On May 18 this year, a poster campaign was also held at Vadodra by them.

“When all the peaceful methods of grievance settlement have failed, we are compelled to take this extreme step,” Kumar said, adding that a large number of posts have been lying vacant for a long time in all 68 divisions of the Railways.

Stationed demands

Restoration of Night Duty Allowance without ceiling.
Filling up of all vacancies 
Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme benefit for station masters with effect from Jan 1, 2016, instead of Feb 16, 2018 
Restructuring cadre with revised designations
Grant of safety and stress allowances 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Station master strike
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp