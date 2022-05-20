35,000 railway station masters threaten strike

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rail movement across the country may get hugely affected on May 31, if thousands of station masters carry out their plan to go on a day-long strike. Around 35,000 station masters are demanding that the Railways meet their demands before the month-end.

The All India Station Masters Association has been demanding fulfilment of their demands since October 2020. Speaking to TNIE, general secretary of AISMA, P Sunil Kumar, said a notice on the issue has already been given to the Railway Board chairman.

“The day-long mass-off is not an abrupt decision,” Kumar said. “We have been communicating our demands through peaceful activities. We wore black badges for a week in October 2020 and discharged our duties, ensuring smooth operation of trains, “ Kumar said, adding that the station masters had staged a day-long hunger strike on Oct. 31, 2020. On May 18 this year, a poster campaign was also held at Vadodra by them.

“When all the peaceful methods of grievance settlement have failed, we are compelled to take this extreme step,” Kumar said, adding that a large number of posts have been lying vacant for a long time in all 68 divisions of the Railways.

Stationed demands

Restoration of Night Duty Allowance without ceiling.

Filling up of all vacancies

Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme benefit for station masters with effect from Jan 1, 2016, instead of Feb 16, 2018

Restructuring cadre with revised designations

Grant of safety and stress allowances