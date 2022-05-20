STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After inconclusive Centre-Naga talks, government tightens grip on extortion rackets

All police check gates, except the existing interstate check gates shall be closed forthwith. 

Published: 20th May 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Chandan Nandy
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five days after the Centre held inconclusive peace talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), the Nagaland government on Thursday issued strict orders to the police and security forces to crack the whip on extortion rackets in the state.

According to a May 19 Nagaland government notification, a copy of which is in the possession of this newspaper, “despite several directives in the past to curb illegal collection of money from vehicles on the roads, reports continue to be received that there has been no let-up in the menace indulged in by organisations, groups, government agencies, private individuals, etc.”

The notification appears to be an outcome of the deliberations that Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman T R Zeliang held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 18. 

“This is a direct result of negative reports that the political leadership, both at the Centre and in Nagaland have been steadily receiving, for months, that ordinary citizens having born the brunt of extortionist practices by insurgent outfits who are otherwise involved in peace talks with the central government’s interlocutor A K Mishra,” a senior Nagaland government official told this newspaper.

The notification, issued by Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam, lists more than a dozen steps. First, all police check gates, except the existing interstate check gates shall be closed forthwith. Secondly, the check gates set up by other departments “shall also be immediately closed, except interstate checkgates which may function till May 31”. However, “beyond that date, they shall function only after obtaining a specific 
approval of the Home Department”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre Naga talks Extortion rackets Nagaland Neiphiu Rio
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp