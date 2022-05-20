Attack on marriage procession at Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, 8 arrested

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In the latest incident of communal flare up in Madhya Pradesh, a town in Rajgarh district of the state witnessed tension after a marriage procession of the Scheduled Caste community was allegedly attacked by some youth belonging to the minority over playing of loud music in front of a place of worship.

According to bride Anju Malviya’s cousin Ankit, the marriage procession had come to Jeerapur town (Rajgarh) from Susner in the adjoining Agar-Malwa district. “When the procession was passing near a mosque, some men objected to the loud music in the procession, after which music was stopped. The music resumed while the procession reached near a temple. Much to our surprise, some youth from the minority community armed with stones and swords attacked the procession from behind, leaving around five to six people, including a little girl injured,” Ankit alleged.

“So far eight men have been arrested. Arms license of six men have been cancelled and the encroachments made by the accused are being bulldozed,” Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma said.